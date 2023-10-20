  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer

Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34628
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaRav Kook, 22

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters from the sea. Characteristics: • Area: 80 m2 + balcony of 5 m2 • Floor: 2nd with lift • Arrangement: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms • Parking: 2 places Quiet street near the Royal Beach Hotel A unique blend of historical charm and modern comfort, ideal as a main residence or investment. Price: 7,000,000 Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter 5 pieces a vendre dans la prestigieuse tour nave a bat yam 37e etage concu et optimise par un architecte en premiere ligne de mer avec vue imprenable sur herzliya la cote et les montagnes de jerusalem
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,53M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Located on Frishman Street, a minute's walk from the sea, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The very sought after street offers immediate access to beaches, cafes, restaurants and prestigious hotels, while remaining pleasant to live. In a renovated bui…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Ramat gan. Resident district. House renovated with 7 rooms with mamad ET unit separated with 2 rooms. (can be rented separately)
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications