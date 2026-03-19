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Residential quarter

Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,00M
;
5
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ID: 35498
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 29/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Hof Ashkelon Regional Council

About the complex

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A beautiful Garden Rez 3 rooms Ir Ayaine

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Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
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Residential quarter
Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, Israel
from
$2,00M
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