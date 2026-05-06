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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove architecturellement a cote de basel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35116
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehoshua Bin Nun, 69

About the complex

New on sale exclusively At 69 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street, quiet street near Hayarkon Park In the heart of the old north (near Nordau Boulevard) 3-room apartment with architectural design and high-end finishes. Area of 75 m2 (depending on the cadastre) 4th floor With elevator Well maintained building Presence of shelter in building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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