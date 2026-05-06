Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove architecturellement a cote de basel

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New on sale exclusively
At 69 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street, quiet street near Hayarkon Park
In the heart of the old north (near Nordau Boulevard)
3-room apartment with architectural design and high-end finishes.
Area of 75 m2 (depending on the cadastre)
4th floor
With elevator
Well maintained building
Presence of shelter in building