Residential quarter Appartement a louer a tel aviv ben yehouda

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,132
ID: 34925
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yirmiyahu, 32

About the complex

Français Français
Tel Aviv Apartment on the 3rd floor on 4, without elevator 2 room apartment, 42 m2 Closed balcony Furnished No parking No elevator Building charges (Vaad) : 250

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,79M
Residential quarter Une maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,84M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a tel aviv ben yehouda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,132
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
NEW ON THE MARKET! In the very sought after area of Mekor Haim, near Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Magnifi…
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Superb 5 rooms (16 apartments for sale!!) from 110 m2 to 130 m2 optimized (from 2.550.000 to 3.000.000 NIS) in the project Nof Hapark, project TAMA 38-1, 7 minutes walk from the sea and 4 minutes from the tram. 4 bedrooms including a Mamad, with 2 bathrooms, a large living room, view of the …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications