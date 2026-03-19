Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec une terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera

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BZH
Located in Hanevel Street in the sought after religious district, within a modern building, a small jewel!
RE/MAX Hadera offers a bright 3 room apartment for sale.
Characteristics:
- Spacious 3 room apartment of 80 m2
- Soucca terrace of 18 m2 with open view
- 14th floor out of 15
- Parental suite with bathroom
- Additional room secured
- Bathroom with bathtub
- A total of 2 toilets
- Assistant Cave
- Private parking
- Shabbat lift
Excellent location! Pavilion area close to downtown amenities, educational establishments, synagogues and roads.
Contact us
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
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Hadera, Israel
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