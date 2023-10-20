Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers have been carefully planned and designed in every detail, combining modern urban design and exemplary functionality, to create the perfect apartment, exactly as you dreamed. Planned delivery: June 2030 • Full bank guarantee • Method of settlement: • 20% on signature • 80% four months prior to key delivery • Box indexing: 3% per year cumulative, supported by the promoter A strategic location In the heart of Israel, near the main roads, the U Towers mark the new entrance door to Bat Yam. The project is located in the renovated Ramat HaNasi district, just a few minutes walk from Yoseftal Train Station and light tram. This growing sector combines modernity, quality of life and accessibility. You will enjoy: • Fast access to Tel Aviv and the Ayalon motorway • Green parks and direct proximity to the sea • A shopping centre, cafes and restaurants under your residence • Schools, cultural institutions and a modern residential clubhouse The concept: a perfect balance The Tours U project combines harmoniously residential, commerce and education. Two commercial floors will house shops, cafes and nearby services, creating a fluid and lively urban experience. A few steps away, a large shopping centre and leisure areas offer an ideal living environment for the whole family. The clubhouse has been specially designed for the comfort and well-being of residents, while the surrounding schools, parks and cultural institutions provide a practical and inspiring daily life. Because children always come first, everything is thought out for your family. Typology of apartments • 3 rooms: 82 m2 + 8 m2 balcony • 4 rooms : 105 m2 + 15 m2 balcony • 5 rooms: 127 m2 + 15 m2 balcony Each apartment is sold with parking