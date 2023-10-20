  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel

from

$1,22M

;

6

ID: 34298

New building ID on Realting

Last update: 10/03/2026

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
;
6
ID: 34298
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Français Français
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers have been carefully planned and designed in every detail, combining modern urban design and exemplary functionality, to create the perfect apartment, exactly as you dreamed. Planned delivery: June 2030 • Full bank guarantee • Method of settlement: • 20% on signature • 80% four months prior to key delivery • Box indexing: 3% per year cumulative, supported by the promoter A strategic location In the heart of Israel, near the main roads, the U Towers mark the new entrance door to Bat Yam. The project is located in the renovated Ramat HaNasi district, just a few minutes walk from Yoseftal Train Station and light tram. This growing sector combines modernity, quality of life and accessibility. You will enjoy: • Fast access to Tel Aviv and the Ayalon motorway • Green parks and direct proximity to the sea • A shopping centre, cafes and restaurants under your residence • Schools, cultural institutions and a modern residential clubhouse The concept: a perfect balance The Tours U project combines harmoniously residential, commerce and education. Two commercial floors will house shops, cafes and nearby services, creating a fluid and lively urban experience. A few steps away, a large shopping centre and leisure areas offer an ideal living environment for the whole family. The clubhouse has been specially designed for the comfort and well-being of residents, while the surrounding schools, parks and cultural institutions provide a practical and inspiring daily life. Because children always come first, everything is thought out for your family. Typology of apartments • 3 rooms: 82 m2 + 8 m2 balcony • 4 rooms : 105 m2 + 15 m2 balcony • 5 rooms: 127 m2 + 15 m2 balcony Each apartment is sold with parking

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
For Sale : Superb 5 Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina Top Standing - 2 Minutes from the Beach We offer this magnificent 5-room duplex apartment, located in one of Ashdod's most popular areas, close to the beach and Marina. Ideally located, this apartment offers stunning views and an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$899,745
superbe appart a savione view africa prestigious building 4 elevators stunning view renewed by architect and fully furnished with balcony
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications