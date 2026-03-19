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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
9
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ID: 35497
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bolivia, 5

About the complex

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You buy a 4 rooms – you get 132 m2 + a terrace of 25 m2 !! New building after Tama 38 project, with lobby and elevator! Penthouse 4 rooms, 80 m2 living space, with a huge terrace of 80 m2 – fully soucca, offering exceptional panoramic views. About 35 m2 of the terrace are covered by a full glass pergola of high standing. Improved kitchen, master suite with bathroom, a bathroom, secure room (Mamad), central air conditioning, underfloor heating in all rooms, private parking! The penthouses are currently in the process of modifying an advanced urban planning plan (Taba), in the process of approval, allowing an extension of 52 m2 habitable!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse 4 pieces avec terrasse 80m2 soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,95M
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