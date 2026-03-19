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Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera le parc

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,82M
21/04/2026
$2,82M
14/04/2026
$924,960
13/04/2026
$922,140
11/04/2026
$927,780
10/04/2026
$919,320
09/04/2026
$913,680
08/04/2026
$905,220
07/04/2026
$896,760
03/04/2026
$899,580
02/04/2026
$902,400
01/04/2026
$893,940
31/03/2026
$888,300
30/03/2026
$893,940
10/03/2026
$884,070
;
4
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ID: 34249
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in one of Hadera's best neighborhoods. The construction with architectural design offers you to live in a complex of two buildings at the foot of a commercial gallery where beautiful signs will be present. You want to live in a quiet street and right in the park this new project is made for you. There are several reasons why living in Hadera Park can be attractive. First of all, the park itself offers a beautiful natural environment where you can relax, walk and enjoy nature. It can be very pleasant to live close to such a vast green space. In addition, the Hadera Park area is generally quiet and peaceful, making it an ideal place for families or people to escape the bustle of the city. In terms of amenities, the neighborhood is often well equipped with schools, shops and services nearby. So you could benefit from easy access to everything you need on a daily basis. In short, living in the Hadera Park district offers a pleasant natural setting, a quiet environment, amenities nearby and good accessibility to other areas of Israel. Take your car and you will be at 30 minutes from Tel Aviv 30 minutes from Haifa 10 minutes from the beach of hadera Project characteristics Beautiful double lobby decorated by architect for maximum privacy of owners. A gym, beautiful hanging garden Three elevators including a chabbatic A clear view of the first floors. Project with bank guarantee Duration of construction 3 years Construction start planned for December 2024 Each apartment is sold with a private parking space and a cellar High standing performance Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Preparation for air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Fitting valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house Several apartments are for sale 3 rooms surface 83,5m2 + 7.2m2 terrace 4 rooms surface 106m2 +15,2 m2 terrace 5 rooms surface 127m2 + 25,8m2 terrace

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera le parc
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,82M
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