  4. Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv

Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
3
ID: 34825
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

Beautiful new apartments, 5 pieces 127 m2 . . Elevators . Terrace of 12 m2. . Open view . Private parking. . Air conditioning 10 minutes walk from the tram.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
