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Residential quarter Superbe cottage

Tel Mond, Israel
Sold or out of date
6
ID: 35144
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • Village
    Tel Mond
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

In the heart of the chic suburbs of Natanya and Raanana, central and pastoral, Cottage 5.5 rooms, completely renovated! Large garden, quiet in the back. Land approximately 230 m2, built 150 m2 Private miklat.

Location on the map

Tel Mond, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement grand a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement grand a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement grand a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement grand a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement grand a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable calme clair magnifique proche de la mer renove spacieux
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces tres lumineux au calme pres du parc et de la mer
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