Residential quarter Bon emplacement

We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort.
What the project proposes:
• 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor
• Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000
• High-end finishes: 80x80 tile, equipped kitchen, electric shutters, central air conditioning, etc.
• Ideal living environment: parks, schools, synagogues, shops, direct access to the station
It is a perfect project to live or invest in a promising neighbourhood.
Would you like to receive the brochure or exchange a few minutes by phone?
Well cordially,
Aaron Bitton
Panorama 770
Location on the map
Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return