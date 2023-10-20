  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$463,980
6
ID: 34699
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Zin

About the complex

We currently offer an exceptional program in Ramot Yoram – Netivot, an expanding area that combines quality of life, nature and modern comfort. What the project proposes: • 3- to 5-room apartments, penthouses and ground floor • Attractive prices: starting from 1,320,000 • High-end finishes: 80x80 tile, equipped kitchen, electric shutters, central air conditioning, etc. • Ideal living environment: parks, schools, synagogues, shops, direct access to the station It is a perfect project to live or invest in a promising neighbourhood. Would you like to receive the brochure or exchange a few minutes by phone? Well cordially, Aaron Bitton Panorama 770

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$463,980
