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Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix dun appartement a tel aviv

Hadera, Israel
from
$10,00M
;
8
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ID: 35338
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

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In exclusivity, RE/MAX Hadera presents you in the category "COLLECTION", a splendid 8-room villa, located in Beit Eliezer, a few minutes from Park, in one of Hadera's most beautiful residential streets. Characteristics: - An immense plot of 700 m2 (very rare!) - A living area of 370 m2 spread over 3 floors with an elevator! - A luxurious design kitchen with a central island, as in catalogues! - A spacious reception area with windows overlooking the outside - A royal parental suite with private access to the garden - A large basement with a cinema room! - A paradise outdoor space: a luxury kitchen, a superb swimming pool, an incredible garden with fruit and tropical trees - In addition, an independent unit - And many other surprises, the whole being of the highest standing... In short, a unique and rare property, a dream villa! Beezrate Hashem Beya'had OuBeSim'ha Nenatsea'h!

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Une villa de reve au prix dun appartement a tel aviv
Hadera, Israel
from
$10,00M
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