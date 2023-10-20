  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Nahariya
  Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier

Residential quarter Shimon perez 4 pieces dans nouveau quartier

Nahariya, Israel
from
$579,975
;
5
ID: 34548
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  • Village
    Nahariya
  • Town
    Nahariyya
  • Address
    HaOren

About the complex

Located in the new Shimon Peres district of Nahariya, this spacious 4-room apartment of approximately 120 m2 offers a bright living room with balcony with open view. Close to the Arena shopping centre, train station and green areas.

Location on the map

Nahariya, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

