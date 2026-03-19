Residential quarter Centre ville renove

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RAANANA CENTRE-VILLE - LOCATION 5 PARTS OF ALL
Located in the centre of Raanana, this 5-room apartment of 120 m2 offers a practical and pleasant living environment, with everything accessible on foot.
A functional property, ideal for a family that wants to be in the heart of the city.
✔️ 120 m2 living space
✔️ Second floor
✔️ Terrace of 5 m2
✔️ Parking
✔️2 bathrooms
✔️ including mamad
What we like:
A central, lively location, with shops, schools and transport in the immediate vicinity.
Here we put the car down... and we do everything on foot.
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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