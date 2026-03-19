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Residential quarter Centre ville renove

Raanana, Israel
from
$9,000
;
3
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ID: 35336
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

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RAANANA CENTRE-VILLE - LOCATION 5 PARTS OF ALL Located in the centre of Raanana, this 5-room apartment of 120 m2 offers a practical and pleasant living environment, with everything accessible on foot. A functional property, ideal for a family that wants to be in the heart of the city. ✔️ 120 m2 living space ✔️ Second floor ✔️ Terrace of 5 m2 ✔️ Parking ✔️2 bathrooms ✔️ including mamad What we like: A central, lively location, with shops, schools and transport in the immediate vicinity. Here we put the car down... and we do everything on foot.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville renove
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,000
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