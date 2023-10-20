  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
5
ID: 34811
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
afridar 5 rooms close to the sea invested recent and spacious

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of c…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications