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Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand grand duplex rue calme

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$3,292
;
5
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ID: 35043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Address
    Berl Katznelson, 26 24

About the complex

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Large duplex 190 m2 . Level 1 very large living room . kitchen . 2 bedrooms. mamad 2 bathrooms. Level 2 2 bedrooms , 1 bathroom and games/television corner Elevator and parking

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Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand grand duplex rue calme
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$3,292
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