  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking

Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34214
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot HaZionut, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious, bright and beautiful apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5 m2* (gross). A balcony of 12 m2 will be added. And a 9 m2 vestibule. Committee decision taken! An intimate luxury building of only 6 apartments. Two standard parking spaces in the basement. Direct elevator. Shelter.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter Appartement clair et spacieux a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Nahariya, Israel
from
$311,933
Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand 5 pieces dans une belle avenue a cote de kikar hamedina avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$705,375
Akhziv — Superb 5 rooms for sale Splendid sea view 125 m2 + terrace 20 m2 (sea view) Elevator • Parking • Mamad
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Apartment with 5 rooms with terrace parking and cellar. terrace of 10 m2. pretty open kitchen. Renewed building with mamad. city center near synagogue of Rav Pinto has 2 not d arouza but quiet. Street has a unique sense
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications