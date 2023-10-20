  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Special investisseur

Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$385,605
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34495
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Arye, 20

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A 3 rooms in the city centre

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel architecte interieur luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans un bel immeuble
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 piEces avec vue mer A deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$385,605
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$623,865
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra Characteristics: - A duplex of about 150 m2 originally 5 pieces transformed into 4 pieces! - On the 5th and 6th floors, - Nice kitchen, equipped with numerous storage and dining area, - Spacious living and dining room with access to a first terrace of 6 m2, - 2 large…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Residential quarter For sale 3 room apartment perfect for investment pied a terre or first acquisition
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,40M
For Sale – Apartment 3 rooms ideal for investment, foot-to-earth or first acquisition ????? Quiet street near Bograshov and the sea – Tel Aviv–Jaffa Price: 4,480,000 Located in a new and highly sought after building, this apartment enjoys a central location while offering an exceptional cal…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$465,548
BZH Small, very cute 3 room apartment exclusive in the heart of the city center and quiet in Hadera! Characteristics: - Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2, - Terrace, - On the 4th floor on 6, - Elevator, - Cadastre! - Great location! - Great price! At the foot of the building, a Carrefour s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications