  Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
;
1
ID: 34665
ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Superb apartment, 4 bedrooms + one rented unit next to the apartment, permission to delete a balcony from the room, stunning views

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

