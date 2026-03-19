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Residential quarter 2 pieces en plein centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
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4
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ID: 35038
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bar Giyora, 12

About the complex

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For sale exclusively In a quiet and central street, near the shopping center Dizengoff Bar Giora Street At the high Rdc (some steps) Apartment 2 rooms (installable in 3 rooms) About 60 m2, very bright with high ceilings South and West orientation The building is being renovated, including access to the building and a refreshing staircase. The apartment is very well maintained and currently rented. Arrangements Miklat in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 pieces en plein centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
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