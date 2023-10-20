Residential quarter A vendre magnifique 3 piEces rue calme et prestigieuse A 2 minutes de la plage tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
TO SELL 3 PARTS CALME AND PRESTIGIOUS THROUGH 2 PLAGE MINUTES, TEL AVIV
Located in a quiet and prestigious street just a 2-minute walk from Royal Beach, this beautiful 3-room apartment is a real gem. Nestled on the 1st raised floor of a beautifully preserved and fully renovated building, it offers superb 3.4-metre ceilings that flood the space with natural light and charm.
Highlights:
• 70 m2 living space + 5 m2 terrace
• 1st floor very high
• 2 bedrooms (one of which is the Mamad – secure room)
• 1 bathroom with bathtub
• 3.4 metre ceilings
• Robotic private underground parking
• Preserved building, fully renovated with high-end finishes
• Quiet street, close to the beach, the best restaurants and luxury shops
• Sold fully furnished with modern appliances
Price charged: ILS 6,500,000
We speak English, French and Hebrew
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return