  4. Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
ID: 34458
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Gershon Shats, 11

About the complex

For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre. Characteristics of the property 4 pieces 77 m2 living space Sun terrace of 14 m2 2nd floor in a recent building with elevator Large private storage space of 6 m2 Optimized plan: Bright living room with open kitchen overlooking the terrace Two bedrooms, including a large master suite with direct access to the terrace Two bathrooms with shower Very bright and quiet Apartment sold fully furnished and decorated. Currently rented, ideal future residence or rental investment. Neighbourhood benefits Neighbourhood in the midst of urban renewal Researched and dynamic residential environment Nearby high-tech offices, shops, cafes, transport axes and future metro A rare property in a neighborhood with great potential, combining comfortable accommodation, central location and profitability.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
