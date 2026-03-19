Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf avec vue mer au 28e etage 2e ligne mer

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In a luxury residence located on the 2nd line of the sea in Bat Yam, a few steps from the seafront and close to Tel Aviv, discover this superb new apartment, never inhabited, enjoying the guarantee of the developer.
Located on the 28th floor, the apartment offers a panoramic sea view completely unobstructed with a northwest exposure, ideal for enjoying beautiful brightness throughout the day.
Characteristics of the property
135 m2 living space
Terrace of 15 m2
4 pieces
3 WC
2 bathrooms
Mamad (safe room)
High-end kitchen with large central island and integrated cooking plate
Large storage
Spacious and bright living room
Benefits
Guardian 24/7
2 parking spaces
Cave
Location
Just a few minutes walk from the tram (line of Tel Aviv Light Rail), fast access to Tel Aviv, close to beaches, shops, restaurants, cafes and all the amenities of the city centre.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
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