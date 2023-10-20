Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,442
;
5
ID: 34395
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kanfei Nesharim

About the complex

Français Français
Newly available for rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking. On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 248 m2, with two exhibitions. It offers a green view of the mountains of Jerusalem, a kitchenette and private toilets. Possibility to create 9 offices and an additional reception room. It is possible to connect 2 additional offices of 141 m2 and 162 m2 each, to reach a total gross area of 551 m2. The price per m2 is 85 NIS for rent, 17.5 NIS per m2 for building charges, and 22 NIS per m2 for Arnona. The price is before VAT and entry into the offices is immediate. Extremely searchable location at the entrance of the city and close to central transport axes.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex 3 pieces terrace vue mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,14M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027
Agency
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$962,445
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
New project in 2 9-story buildings and 1 19-story building, Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem Commercial center near the project, 300m from the tram. 2 lifts, 3 kindergartens, a club for residents, 1 parking per apartment Deliverable in March 2028 2 rooms 54m2 with terrace of 18m2 Price : 2,350.000…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications