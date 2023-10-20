Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Newly available for rent in the sought after and luxurious project of the "Migdal Hanesharim", with a sumptuous entrance hall, a guard at the entrance and underground parking.
On the 7th floor, a new office and high standing with a gross area of 248 m2, with two exhibitions.
It offers a green view of the mountains of Jerusalem, a kitchenette and private toilets.
Possibility to create 9 offices and an additional reception room.
It is possible to connect 2 additional offices of 141 m2 and 162 m2 each, to reach a total gross area of 551 m2.
The price per m2 is 85 NIS for rent, 17.5 NIS per m2 for building charges, and 22 NIS per m2 for Arnona.
The price is before VAT and entry into the offices is immediate.
Extremely searchable location at the entrance of the city and close to central transport axes.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
