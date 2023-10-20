  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking

Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34154
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Prof Schorr, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New for exclusive sale! 9 Professor Shor Street In a new real estate program signed Adam Shuster Spacious 4 room apartment Living area of 98 m2 + sun terrace of 12 m2! 4th floor (building with 2 elevators) The apartment is very bright thanks to its large windows. Renovated kitchen. The apartment overlooks the peaceful Epstein alley. Orientation: East and North. Private parking space. Underground parking. Cellar of 4 m2.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces dans un nouvel immeuble du nouveau nord pres de la place basel avec mamad balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Show all Residential quarter Toit prive
Residential quarter Toit prive
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,90M
On the beautiful and pastoral street Caspi with panoramic views of the old town. Private entrance, 2 succah terraces + private roof and a private elevator on each floor, renovated with great potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Ideal location next to Shenkin Street near the Shouk Hacarmel apartment3 rooms 93 m2 + 8.5 m2 balcony 4th floor behind (very quiet) parking space in a robotic system Be careful! Compared to the apartment plan, the small room adjoining the kitchen has been removed C IS A 3 PIECES
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications