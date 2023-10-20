Residential quarter Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

Magnifique maison mitoyenne avec immense jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
5
ID: 34540
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Gideon Hausner, 11

About the complex

Magnificent single storey house 5 pieces as new! Private entrance to the street, 4 orientations, about 165m2 crude, huge very green garden all around the house, large spacious living room, American kitchen invests, very nice services, master suite with dressing room and bathroom, two bathrooms, central air conditioning, underfloor heating, 3 toilets, 2 covered parking spaces and cellar!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
