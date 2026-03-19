  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville

Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 35023
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a boutique building (5/4) Apartment 2 rooms – 36 m2 4 m2 balcony Bright, spacious and fully furnished apartment Equipment: Sofa bed, wall cabinet, dining table, gas hobs, oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, washing machine, 2 single beds Building with elevator of Shabbat Charges (vaad bait): 240 / month Arnona: about 3,000

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona hashofet haim cohen
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a louer en centre ville
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux prEs de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,08M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Duplex penthouse for sale in Ashdod : Large living room and kitchen overlooking a terrace of 18m2 facing the park, 2 bedrooms and a bathroom and toilet, on the floor large terrace, parental suite with dressing room and A cellar and a parking lot complete this property
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet au coeur de talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$869,022
New project in the heart of Talpiot Jerusalem Complex of 8 buildings of which 4 are already inhabited, and 2 are being marketed. 10 storey buildings with luxurious lobby, 2 elevators, underground parking and cellars. With a beautiful park including children's playground as well as various s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications