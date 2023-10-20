  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$583,110
ID: 34702
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

The best price for our T4 customers from 1.860.000nis

Ashkelon, Israel
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,515
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,01M
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$583,110
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Agamim district a beautiful Pentaous 5 pieces with great Terasse
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Villa town center Raanana. quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area. Separate kitchen. master bedroom dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2 : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Under ground: large room and mamad. pool and garden . Parking
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
EXCLUSIVENESS – Bright and spacious apartment! Baron Hirsch, Kiryat Moshe neighbourhood, Jerusalem ✨ Nine, nine, nine! ✨For sale: beautiful 5-room apartment, after the expansion of the TAMA 38. Area: 93 m2 gross + terrace Sukkah Bright apartment with 3 exhibitions Spacious and well arra…
Real estate Israel
