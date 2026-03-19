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Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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$1,30M
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3
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ID: 35020
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Address
    Shlomo VeChaya Angel, 19

About the complex

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Apartment located in a very sought after area in Kfar Saba Yerouka. In a 4-story shop building 2 minutes from Raanana of the Canyon Ha Yerouka and all amenities. Very nice surface of 135 m2 net [179 m2 arnona]. Large living room overlooking a 26 m2 terrace. We enjoy the sun in the morning. The rooms are spacious. 2 bathrooms, 1 guest toilet, 1 open kitchen area, 1 underground parking and a cellar. Ask to be a little renovated.

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Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$1,30M
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