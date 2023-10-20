  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 34336
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit Tzur

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors. In a recent boutique building, discover this apartment clear, quiet and full of character: Bright living room with exit to a small balcony and unobstructed view Modern and practical American cuisine 2 bedrooms, including a master suite and a mamad Modern bathroom Located on the 2nd and top floor, with full roof property (over the apartment) Air conditioning in each room Currently rented, available quickly Without elevator, so very low copropriet loads ???? A rare and sought after property, ideal to live in Jerusalem with charm and authenticity or to make a secure heritage investment in an area with strong rental demand.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse neuf avec piscine privEe A kerem hateimanim tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,49M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$993,795
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Show all Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
A beautiful 5 rooms barnea neighborhood near the sea with cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea vie…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$717,915
• • Solar water heating + gas Central air conditioning with independent control in rooms Water and gas • North-East / South-West exhibition (excellent natural ventilation) Large tank sink in the kitchen Expenses: • -Vaad habayit: 250 - / month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications