Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595

In the heart of Nahlaot, a lively and authentic neighbourhood of Jerusalem, renowned for its community life, its synagogues, its warm atmosphere and its immediate proximity to Shouk Mahane Yehuda and the city centre. A highly sought after address by both religious families and investors.
In a recent boutique building, discover this apartment clear, quiet and full of character:
Bright living room with exit to a small balcony and unobstructed view
Modern and practical American cuisine
2 bedrooms, including a master suite and a mamad
Modern bathroom
Located on the 2nd and top floor, with full roof property (over the apartment)
Air conditioning in each room
Currently rented, available quickly
Without elevator, so very low copropriet loads
???? A rare and sought after property, ideal to live in Jerusalem with charm and authenticity or to make a secure heritage investment in an area with strong rental demand.
