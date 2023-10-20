  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
;
2
ID: 34215
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahum Sokolov, 60

About the complex

Français Français
**Exceptional opportunity for only 8 days** (Signature until 31/12/2025) 4 room apartment ideal for families! Boulevard Nordau, Old North ???? *RAYK Group Quality Project* Exclusive ????? ✨ 116 m2 living space ✨ Sun terrace of 10 m2 ✨ 4 pieces with optimal layout ✨ Private parking space with robot ✨ North-West orientation ***Availability: August 2028*** No agency fees

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
