  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot

Ashdod, Israel
from
$805,695
;
6
ID: 34094
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Jabotinsky, 47 by hgdwl

About the complex

New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without indexes or interest

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
