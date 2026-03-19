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Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,211
;
10
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ID: 35010
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Abu Bassel

About the complex

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Located in the heart of Jerusalem, in the prestigious Shalem Tower on Yafo Street at the corner of HaTurim, this exceptional apartment of 150 m2 offers a central and refined living environment. It consists of four bedrooms, including a superb master suite with en-suite bathroom, as well as three toilets and two bathrooms, offering optimal daily comfort. The bright and spacious living area includes a living room and a dining room open to a modern fully equipped kitchen. Located on a high floor, the apartment enjoys beautiful open views and a secure environment within a high-end building with lifts and 24-hour guard service. Residents also enjoy premium amenities including swimming pool, gym and sauna. The property includes a private parking space as well as a cellar, providing additional comfort to the daily. Offered fully furnished with possibility of adaptation according to needs, this apartment is available with an immediate entrance and constitutes a rare opportunity for a long-term rental, ideal for a family or professionals looking for comfort, standing and strategic location near the Mahane Yehuda market, tram and all amenities of the city center.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$7,211
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