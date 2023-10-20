  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34401
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaNeviim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a modern building of Bat Yam: 3 rooms on the 3rd floor Living area 76m2 + 16m2 of terrace Open sea view Bright living room 1 parking + 1 cellar Nearby sea, shops and transport

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,21M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un projet neuf pres de kikar rabin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces spacieux quartier bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces rue ehud manor a bat yam 76m16m vue degagee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Residential quarter Beau potentiel au centre de nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$395,010
Apartment 4 rooms rue Hertzl In very good state, spacious and bright Good potential
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications