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Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,818
;
8
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ID: 35009
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a 4-room apartment, freshly delivered by the renowned promoter Aura! Its characteristics: ✅ New apartment of 4 rooms of 100 m2 approximately, ✅ Beautiful mirpeset of about 12 m2, ✅ Bright living room, ✅ Parental suite with bathroom, ✅ 2 additional bedrooms including a mamad, ✅ A second bathroom, ✅ Laundry space, ✅ On the 8th floor, ✅ Shabbat elevator, ✅ Underground parking! Building with a beautiful lobby, entrance secured by digicode, playground at the foot of the residence, upcoming shopping gallery. In a pleasant area close to a bakery, schools, shops and buses, communities. Close to motorway axes 2 and 4, and about 10 minutes from the train station. Immediate availability. Rent: 5,800 NIS per month! For more information, contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,818
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