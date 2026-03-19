Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera

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BZH
The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a 4-room apartment, freshly delivered by the renowned promoter Aura!
Its characteristics:
✅ New apartment of 4 rooms of 100 m2 approximately,
✅ Beautiful mirpeset of about 12 m2,
✅ Bright living room,
✅ Parental suite with bathroom,
✅ 2 additional bedrooms including a mamad,
✅ A second bathroom,
✅ Laundry space,
✅ On the 8th floor,
✅ Shabbat elevator,
✅ Underground parking!
Building with a beautiful lobby, entrance secured by digicode, playground at the foot of the residence, upcoming shopping gallery.
In a pleasant area close to a bakery, schools, shops and buses, communities.
Close to motorway axes 2 and 4, and about 10 minutes from the train station.
Immediate availability.
Rent: 5,800 NIS per month!
For more information, contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Ra'hel Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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