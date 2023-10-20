Residential quarter Coup de fusil dalet ashdodappartement 3 5 pieces a vendre

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment 3,5 rooms for sale – 122 m2 + balcony
Rare opportunity in the sought after residential area of Dalet in Ashdod.
A spacious, bright and perfectly located apartment, offering excellent value potential.
Description:
Generous area of 122 m2
Entrance to a large living room with balcony overlooking a quiet park
Functional kitchen with laundry
Two large bedrooms, each with two windows
Mamad (safe room)
Two elevators
Parking
Refreshment, ideal for customization or investment
Premium Location:
Immediate proximity to shops, schools, synagogues and transport
A few minutes walk from the beach
Quiet and sought after residential environment
Major asset:
Similar apartments in the residence, after renovation, are offered at 2,300,000 .
Exceptional selling price: 1 690 000
Conclusion:
Exceptional value for money, high potential and ideal location.
The best real estate deal of the moment in Ashdod.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return