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Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,699
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9
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ID: 34991
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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In the prestigious Saioney View Tower, downtown Apartment 3 rooms 2 full bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Balcony Parking space

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,699
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