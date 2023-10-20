  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
$1,01M
2
ID: 34290
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the preserved nature of the Iris reserve. The project • 4 modern and elegant towers • Apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms, as well as high-end penthouses • Large terraces and refined services • Private parking for each apartment • Design entrance hall and residential club in each building Project characteristics • Double height lobby, decorated by an interior architect • Three lifts including a chabbatic • Open view from the first floors • Bank guarantee: Mizrahi Tefahot • Start of work: March 2025 • Expected delivery: September 2028 • Funding possibilities: 20% on signature, 80% on key delivery • High standing services Characteristics of apartments • Modern 80x80 tile in all rooms • Central air conditioning • Design bathroom furniture • High-end mixer valve • Quality internal doors • Customizable kitchen • Electric stores throughout the apartment (except Mamad) Typologies available • 3 rooms – 79 m2 + 9.5 m2 terrace • 4 rooms – 96 m2 + 12 m2 terrace • 5 rooms – 121 m2 + 15 m2 terrace

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
