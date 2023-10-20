  1. Realting.com
Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$2,38M
ID: 34369
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hevra Hadasha, 5

About the complex

5 Hevra Hadasha Street Quiet street near Kikar Hamedina and main roads. In a new project under construction by a real estate fund! Nice quiet and bright apartment 5 rooms (including basement) 5th floor (very high) 121 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2 with open and unobstructed views! Renovated kitchen! Exceptional promoters The apartment has a very spacious, standard underground parking! And a pantry of about 6 m2. Planned occupation: March 2026

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bien situer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
Residential quarter Vous voulez vivre en israel et aller a pied a la mer vivez a 200 metres du bord de mer a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a superb bright family apartment, in a recent building, in the Hadera Seaside district, in Givat Olga, Menahem Begin Street! Characteristics: - 5 pieces of about 120 m2, - Two terraces! 14 and 6 m2, - A beautiful living space with a nice dist…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,36M
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
In the heart of Kiryat Moché, quiet and central, in a building with elevator, 4.5 room apartment including a secure room, a master suite, a Soucca balcony with magnificent views, Triple exposure, bright, renovation of high standing of the best taste (French vendors). Cabinets integrated in e…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications