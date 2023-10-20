Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views!
Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials.
A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light.
The master suite has its own private bathroom, and every detail of the apartment has been designed to offer a unique quality of life.
Located in a modern and upscale building, with very high standing finishes, the property also includes 2 private parking spaces and an adjoining cellar.
A rare good, an opportunity not to be missed to live comfort, elegance and the exception.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
