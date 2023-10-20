  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$752,400
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34471
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Kokis

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment to renovate 4 rooms 105m2+ balcony 15m2 with open view Possibility of transformation into 5 pieces Floor 5 of 8 with elevator 300 meters from the sea te 400 meters from the tram linking Bat Yam to Tel Aviv in 12 minutes Excellent rental investment (estimated rental value of 5,000NIS/month)

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Rare opportunite a ne surtout pas manquer dans le prestigieux et tres demande complex gindi tour 3 un 4 pieces balcon parking mamad a moins de 50000 nis le metre carre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre centre bat yam rue jabotinsky zone recherchee
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$752,400
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Residential quarter Appartement de 4 pieces a 2 pas de la mer dans les nouveaux immeubles de la marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,515
Good deal price interesting near the new kanyon of the marina near the bus shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,63M
RAANANA - Neve Zemer District, DRAFT HIGH QUALITY A new project in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods! In high-end project of 2 buildings of 5 and 7 floors DUPLEX 6 rooms 161m2 + 2 terraces of 56 and 40m2, floors 6 and 7 , 2 parking and 1 cellar : Validated permit project …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications