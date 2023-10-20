Residential quarter Superbe 4 chambres tour yoo avec parkings balcon et mamad

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For exclusive sale,
In the YOO Tower, Nissim Aloni 19
In a prestigious and very well maintained tower
On the 8th floor with open view northwest
A beautiful apartment very spacious
188 m2 + sunny terrace of 10 m2
4.5 room apartment, including a master suite
Large parental suite with dressing room
Shower and double toilet
Additional services:
2 covered parking spaces
Building Services:
Spa, sauna, swimming pool, concierge
Security 24/7
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
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