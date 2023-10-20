Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve

  1. Realting.com
  Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve

Ashdod, Israel
$1,18M
ID: 34716
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Zahal

About the complex

For Sale – Exceptional 4-room apartment in Ashdod, Residence Dimri Located on the 12th floor of Ashdod's most sought after residence, this 4-room apartment will seduce you with its volumes, location and breathtaking sea view. With an impressive area of 148 m2, with a terrace of 15 m2 facing the sea, this property offers a bright, spacious and elegant living environment. It includes a generous living room, an open kitchen, three bedrooms including a master suite, a mamad (safe room), full air conditioning and a private parking space. The Dimri residence offers top-of-the-range services: magnificent swimming pool, sauna, modern gym, enhanced security and well-kept common areas. Ideally located, close to shops, schools, transport and a few minutes from the beaches. A rare good on the market. Visit by appointment only.

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Quartier agamim un beau penthaouse 5 pieces avec grande terasse
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$890,340
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat bet shemesh 3 4 5 pieces rez de jardin et penthouses
Beit Shemesh, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme grand spacieux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,02M
One-storey penthouse very well located with an area of 150m2 with a terrace of 70m2 on the same level on the 5th floor with elevator that arrives directly in the apartment. Beautiful view of the apartment, very large bay window, very bright and quiet just steps from the Habima Theatre and Di…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Residential quarter Mini penthouse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,42M
Luxury 4 bedroom apartment in Baka, Jerusalem. A rare opportunity right next to the park, in the heart of Baka. This completely renovated and brand new apartment extends over 150 m2 and has been designed and finished according to the highest standards. Features of the property: 4 spacious an…
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Show all Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Residential quarter Vous cherchez une grande maison familiale de haut standing dans le quartier recent du park la voici elle est pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,34M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents a new exclusivity. Discover a spacious and bright 7-room house in the pavilion area of the sought after Park. Characteristics: - Ultra design house, comfortable on 3 floors, - 7 rooms with approximately 198 m…
Real estate Israel
