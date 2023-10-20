  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera

Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera

Hadera, Israel
$465,548
ID: 34078
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Français Français
BZH Small, very cute 3 room apartment exclusive in the heart of the city center and quiet in Hadera! Characteristics: - Apartment 3 rooms of about 70 m2, - Terrace, - On the 4th floor on 6, - Elevator, - Cadastre! - Great location! - Great price! At the foot of the building, a Carrefour supermarket, a children's garden and a few minutes from the bus station and roads. Close to the Francophone community Kavod Hatorah. Excellent investment! Premium rental! Raphel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

