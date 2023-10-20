  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village

Jerusalem, Israel
$4,15M
9
ID: 34507
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Eliyahu Shama, 1

About the complex

Français Français
In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathroom, 3 toilet + cellar and 1 parking space.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

