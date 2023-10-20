  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
;
2
ID: 34726
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ibn Gabirol

About the complex

Beautiful 2. rooms + balcony; Made entirely by a renowned designer architect in the prestigious project of Yossi Avrahami in NOGA, facing the beach, surrounded by trendy café, restaurants, wine bars, artist workshops and theatre. Access to working space, gym and pilates room, 24/7 guard.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

