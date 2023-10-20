  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet

Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet

Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
;
7
ID: 34572
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sivan

About the complex

Stop business Apartment 3 rooms in Youd Bet, very well placed at a very good price.Fully furnished. Close to transport, schools, playgrounds, synagogues, shops...

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

