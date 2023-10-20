  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
$940,500
ID: 34538
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem
  Address
    HaNeviim, 31

About the complex

In the heart of the city centre, close to the tram and 10 minutes from the mamilla on foot: small new 3-storey building with lobby, chabbat elevators, and beautiful green patio! Apartment 2 rooms 58m2 + balcony Soucca, very bright, spacious, fully arranged and furnished by an interior architect, secured room (mamad), central air conditioning, heating radiator, bathroom / bath, private parking.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare

Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications