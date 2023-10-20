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Residential quarter baka maison arabe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,70M
;
2
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ID: 34956
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter baka maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
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