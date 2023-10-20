Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison familiale de haut standing dans un quartier residentiel avec piscine ne revez plus cette maison est faite pour vous

New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION »
French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨BZH
Are you dreaming of a family home, of high standing, in a residential area with swimming pool? Don't dream! This house is for you!
✨ House with 5 rooms (178 m2),
✨ On a plot of about 500 m2 (rare!),
✨ majestic living room with a superb ceiling height!
✨ Beautiful tailor-made kitchen "Provence",
✨ Dedicated and bright dining area,
✨ Master suite on the ground floor with pool view!
✨ Upstairs: 3 additional bedrooms including a secure room,
✨ In total: 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets,
✨ Individual air conditioning,
✨ Large outdoor terrace with pergola,
✨ Superb swimming pool of 50 m2 !!
✨ Several outdoor spaces, a magnificent olive tree at the entrance!
✨ A large private parking space.
✨ Located in the neighbourhood of Bialik/Chlomo, near the Yechiva "Knesset Itzshak",
✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the city center, about 15 minutes drive from the sea,
✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogues and supermarket nearby on foot!
✨ Quick access to roads 4, 2, 6, train, buses...
✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you achieve yours!
To organize a visit:
Raphel Benguigui,
Director of the Francophone Department of RE/MAX Hadera.
Licence No. 313736