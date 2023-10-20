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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison familiale de haut standing dans un quartier residentiel avec piscine ne revez plus cette maison est faite pour vous

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
7
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ID: 34969
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 16/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Golda Meir

About the complex

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New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨BZH Are you dreaming of a family home, of high standing, in a residential area with swimming pool? Don't dream! This house is for you! ✨ House with 5 rooms (178 m2), ✨ On a plot of about 500 m2 (rare!), ✨ majestic living room with a superb ceiling height! ✨ Beautiful tailor-made kitchen "Provence", ✨ Dedicated and bright dining area, ✨ Master suite on the ground floor with pool view! ✨ Upstairs: 3 additional bedrooms including a secure room, ✨ In total: 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, ✨ Individual air conditioning, ✨ Large outdoor terrace with pergola, ✨ Superb swimming pool of 50 m2 !! ✨ Several outdoor spaces, a magnificent olive tree at the entrance! ✨ A large private parking space. ✨ Located in the neighbourhood of Bialik/Chlomo, near the Yechiva "Knesset Itzshak", ✨ Ideal location, very sought after: quiet, residential, close to the city center, about 15 minutes drive from the sea, ✨ Schools, kindergartens, synagogues and supermarket nearby on foot! ✨ Quick access to roads 4, 2, 6, train, buses... ✨ Quite simply, a dream house! BZH, let us help you achieve yours! To organize a visit: Raphel Benguigui, Director of the Francophone Department of RE/MAX Hadera. Licence No. 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison familiale de haut standing dans un quartier residentiel avec piscine ne revez plus cette maison est faite pour vous
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,66M
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